CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many 22News viewers have sent in their snow photos and videos across western Massachusetts on Saturday. Take a look!
Send us your photos and videos to ReportIt@wwlp.com!
Photo courtesy of Tara Reynolds of East Longmeadow
Posted:
Updated:
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many 22News viewers have sent in their snow photos and videos across western Massachusetts on Saturday. Take a look!
Send us your photos and videos to ReportIt@wwlp.com!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now