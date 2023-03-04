CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many 22News viewers have sent in their snow photos and videos across western Massachusetts on Saturday. Take a look!

Photo courtesy of Tara Reynolds of East Longmeadow

Photo courtesy of Alex Kravets of Longmeadow

Photo courtesy of Peter Smith of Greenfield

Photo courtesy of Carrie McCorkindale of Palmer

Photo courtesy of Tara Reynolds of East Longmeadow

Photo courtesy of Carrie McCorkindale of Palmer

Send us your photos and videos to ReportIt@wwlp.com!