SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are a total of 20 missing children in western Massachusetts, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Below is a list of missing children in western Massachusetts as of Wednesday, April 6, 2022. If you have any information on the whereabouts of any of them, contact your local police department, 911, or 1-800-843-5678.

Missing Children from Springfield

Leah Karch (NCMEC)



Leah Karch (17): Springfield

Missing Since March 31, 2022

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Aug 6, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 180 lbs

Samuel Moccio (NCMEC)

Samuel Moccio (17): Springfield

Missing Since March 24, 2022

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Dec 2, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 140 lbs

DeMarco (NCMEC)

Valerie DeMarco (16): Springfield

Missing Since March 23, 2022

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Jul 15, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Sandy

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 110 lbs

Mariah Akers (NCMEC)

Mariah Akers (17): Springfield

Missing Since February 3, 2022

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Feb 17, 2005

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 125 lbs

Aida Vazquez (NCMEC)

Aida Vazquez (13): Springfield

Missing Since December 14, 2021

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Apr 21, 2008

Age Now: 13

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 130 lbs

Jaylen Llano (NCMEC)

Jaylen Llano (17): Springfield

Missing Since November 25, 2021

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Sep 30, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 160 lbs

Clayton-Carter (NCMEC)

Asia Clayton-Carter (16): Springfield

Missing Since May 24, 2021

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Apr 2, 2006

Age Now: 16

Sex: Female

Race: Biracial

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 200 lbs

Devin Young (NCMEC)

Devin Young (18): Springfield

Missing Since November 22, 2019

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Jan 24, 2004

Age Now: 18

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 160 lbs

Lizmarie Asencio (NCMEC)

Lizmarie Asencio (19): Springfield

Missing Since May 15, 2017

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Sep 24, 2002

Age Now: 19

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 5’0″

Weight: 100 lbs

Missing Children from Indian Orchard

Tavon Fisher (NCMEC)

Tavon Fisher (17): Indian Orchard

Missing Since September 14, 2021

Missing From: Indian Orchard, MA

DOB: Dec 25, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Black: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 170 lbs

Perez Vasquez (NCMEC)

Greisey Perez Vasquez (17): Indian Orchard

Missing Since December 28, 2020

Missing From: Indian Orchard, MA

DOB: Jan 6, 2005

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Black: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 4’9″

Weight: 85 lbs

Missing Children from Holyoke

Kristopher Russo (NCMEC)

Kristopher Russo (16): Holyoke

Missing Since January 3, 2022

Missing From: Holyoke, MA

DOB: Jul 28, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 280 lbs

Habana Santana (NMEC)

Habana Santana (14): Holyoke

Missing Since January 3, 2022

Missing From: Holyoke, MA

DOB: Nov 11, 2007

Age Now: 14

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 180 lbs

Del Hoyo (NCMEC)

Mannielys Del Hoyo (17): Holyoke

Missing Since June 7, 2021

Missing From: Holyoke, MA

DOB: Oct 3, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Hazel

Height: 5’0″

Weight: 113 lbs

Missing Children from Chicopee

Anthony Gonzalez (NCMEC)

Anthony Gonzalez (20): Chicopee

Missing Since: December 16, 2019

Missing From: Chicopee, MA

DOB: Mar 21, 2002

Age Now: 20

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 95 lbs

Missing Children from Westfield

Batz Sagui (NCMEC)

Henry Batz Sagui (14): Westfield

Missing Since December 16, 2021

Missing From: Westfield, MA

DOB: Jul 26, 2007

Age Now: 14

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 120 lbs

James Lusher (NCMEC)

Jamie Lusher (45): Westfield

Missing Since November 6, 1992

Missing From: Westfield, MA

DOB: Oct 15, 1976

Age Now: 45

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 110 lbs

Missing Children from Belchertown

Kali Athukorala (NCMEC)

Kali Athukorala (14): Belchertown

Missing Since April 13, 2009

Missing From: Belchertown, MA

DOB: Aug 25, 2007

Age Now: 14

Sex: Female

Race: Biracial

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 1’6″

Weight: 26 lbs

Missing Children from Greenfield

Daehne (NCMEC)

Breanne Daehne (17): Greenfield

Missing Since March 20, 2022

Missing From: Greenfield, MA

DOB: Mar 12, 2005

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 170 lbs

Missing Children from Dalton

Zachariah Bliss (NCMEC)

Zachariah Bliss (17): Dalton

Missing Since April 26, 2021

Missing From: Dalton, MA

DOB: Apr 26, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Hazel

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 120 lbs

For the most up-to-date information on any missing children, visit MissingKids.org.