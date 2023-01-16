CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people in western Massachusetts are waking up to inches of snow Monday morning.

22News viewers have sent in their snow day photos across western Massachusetts.

Photo courtesy of Glenn Woods in South Deerfield

Just about an inch of ❄️ at our studio in Chicopee. Be sure to share your photos and totals on social media or at https://t.co/fqByaKw1Ix pic.twitter.com/cKzq1oVX0A — Chris Bouzakis (@ChrisBouzakis) January 16, 2023

