NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A protest in Hampshire County Saturday, to call for an end to violence against Asian Americans.













Dozens of people gathered on the sidewalk in downtown Northampton for a peaceful rally. People held up signs with slogans including “USA for all” and “Stop Asian hate.”

This comes after a recent increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans in the United States, and the recent shootings near Atlanta where 6 Asian women were killed.