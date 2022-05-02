(WWLP) – A 22News viewer captured a raccoon on camera hanging out in a tree Sunday.

According to Glenn Woods, the tree is about 20 feet from the back of his house.

Courtesy: Glenn Woods

Courtesy: Glenn Woods

Courtesy: Glenn Woods

Raccoons mate between January and March, with a 63-day gestation period giving birth to a litter of 3 to 7 cubs in April or May typically in a hollow tree. Raccoons are nocturnal and more active at dawn and dusk. They do not hibernate but during cold weather may sleep in their den for several days.

According to MassWildlife, daytime activity is not an indicator of disease for any Massachusetts mammal. Raccoons carry several diseases that could affect people and pets such as rabies. They also could carry canine distemper virus and roundworm.

If you can safely take photos of wildlife in your community, email them to Reportit@wwlp.com!