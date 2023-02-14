LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News received several photos of Starlink satellites across western Massachusetts at around 6 p.m. Monday.

Starlink satellites, first launched in 2019, are used to provide broadband internet to customers around the globe. Following multiple launches of additional satellites each year, SpaceX has roughly 2,000 now orbiting Earth.

Ludlow, Belchertown, Palmer area (via Report It)

Sixteen Acres around 6 p.m. Courtesy: Lorenzo Vazquez

(Courtesy: Eric Flowers)

When you see a line of satellites, they won’t stay like that forever. They’ll eventually separate to find their own orbits. Because the chains travel so quickly, you may even have the chance to have multiple sightings in one night.