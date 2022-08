CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A vibrant sunset was seen across western Massachusetts on the final day of July.

22News received photos from viewers in Agawam and Cummington.

Below are the photos:

Sunset in Cummington. Courtesy of Taylor Family.

Sunset by Agawam Stop&ShopCourtesy of Nicole Lucido.

Agawam sunset. Courtesy of Madeline Catania.







Did you take any photos of Sunday evening’s sunset? Feel free to send them to us via ReportIt.