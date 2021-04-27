PHOTOS: Sunrise in western Massachusetts Tuesday

  • Morning sunset in 16 Acres
  • Predawn sky this morning from Holyoke 
  • Brookdale st in Springfield sunrise
  • Sunrise in Ashfield
    Sunrise in Ashfield (Bonnie)
  • Sunrise in South Deerfield
    Sunrise in South Deerfield (Glenn Woods)
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News viewers sent in beautiful photos of the sunrise in western Massachusetts Tuesday morning. The sunrise was at 5:49 a.m. and will set at 7:46 p.m. which equals 13 hours and 56 minutes of daylight.

Did you see the sunrise Tuesday morning or have any weather-related photos? Send them to reportit@wwlp.com!

Morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. We’ll have variable clouds throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It may be a bit breezy at times.

Late tonight, after 11 p.m. we have a chance for scattered showers and potentially an isolated storm. Lows will drop to the 40s.

