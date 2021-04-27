PHOTOS: Sunrise in western Massachusetts Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News viewers sent in beautiful photos of the sunrise in western Massachusetts Tuesday morning. The sunrise was at 5:49 a.m. and will set at 7:46 p.m. which equals 13 hours and 56 minutes of daylight.

Morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. We’ll have variable clouds throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It may be a bit breezy at times.

Late tonight, after 11 p.m. we have a chance for scattered showers and potentially an isolated storm. Lows will drop to the 40s.