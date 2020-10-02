PHOTOS: Sunrise over western Massachusetts Friday, October 2

(WWLP) – 22News viewers sent photos of the sunrise and even some rainbow photos Friday morning.

Sunrise rainbow in West Springfield.



Rainbow in Monson this morning.

Pink sky this am on Oct 2

The 22News Storm Team is tracking light showers through mid-afternoon followed by late day sunshine. Rainfall amounts will be light with generally 0.05-0.25″ across the area.

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with some areas of fog possible late. It’ll be cool tonight with temperatures down near 40.

This weekend looks nice with a mix of sun and clouds both days and highs in the mid 60s!