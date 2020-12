GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -The Greenfield Fire Department is collecting toys at Greenfield High School in efforts to fill a fire truck up with gifts for an the annual "Giving Back Together, Toy Drive" on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. through 7:00 p.m.

For the past seven years, Heather Taylor has hosted the "Giving Back Together, Toy Drive" for children in Franklin County around the winter holidays. This year, they're expecting to need even more toys for children due to the economic hardships that many families are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.