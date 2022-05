CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A colorful sunset was seen across western Massachusetts Sunday evening following an afternoon storm.

22News received dozens of photos from viewers in Amherst, Whately, Granville among others.

Below are the photos.

Photo: Diane in Deerfield

Photo by 22News viewer

Photo by Shiri in Amherst

Photo by Maria in Wilbraham

Photo by Marissa in Amherst

Photo by Anthony

Photo: Katie in Southwick

Photo by 22News viewer

Photo by 22News viewer

Photo by Patricia

Photo by Debbie in Granville

Photo by Shiri in Amherst

Photo by Marissa in Amherst

Photo by Rich and Mary in Whately

Photo by Kathy in Amherst

Photo by Doug in Whately

Photo by Emma in Hadley

Photo by Emma in Hadley

Photo by Emma in Hadley

Photo by Emma in Hadley

Photo by Pam in Montgomery

Photo by Kim in Montgomery

Did you take any photos of Sunday evening’s sunset? Feel free to send them to us via ReportIt.