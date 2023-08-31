CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you missed the rare super blue moon overnight, don’t worry, several 22News viewers shared their photos for all of us to see!

The supermoon rose 7:10 p.m. Wednesday and set at 6:46 a.m. on Thursday. It peaked at 9:36 p.m. on Wednesday. There won’t be another blue supermoon until 2037, according to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project.

From Emily Gauvin

From Linda Eichstaedt in Southampton

From Beacon Field in Greenfield

From Wil Torres

Photo taken in Southwick

Blue Moon: This type of moon occurs about every two-and-a-half years, when two full moons happen within the same calendar month. The first full moon in the month will go by the name normally assigned to that month’s full moon, and the second is commonly called a “Blue Moon,” according to the Almanac.

Supermoon: A full moon is said to be a “supermoon” when it is at the point in its orbit closest to Earth. In astronomy, the terms “perigee syzygy” or “perigee full moon” are typically used instead of “supermoon.”

Remaining full moons of 2023:

September 29 at 5:57 a.m. – Super Harvest Moon

October 28 at 4:24 p.m. – Full Hunter Moon

November 27 at 4:16 a.m. – Full Beaver Moon

December 26 at 7:33 p.m. – Full Cold Moon