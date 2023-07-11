Gillette Stadium officials provided an exciting update on the ongoing renovations and improvements taking place at the stadium.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Gillette Stadium officials provided an exciting update on the ongoing renovations and improvements taking place at the stadium.

This ambitious project is the most extensive transformation and investment made in the stadium since its opening in 2002.

Some of the highlights and changes coming to the new and improved stadium include:

A completely reimagined Enel Plaza and grand staircase

A striking 22-story signature lighthouse with a 360-degree observation deck

The largest outdoor curved-radius videoboard in the country

Enhanced stadium connections for uninterrupted movement around the facility

A remodeled Row of Honor

New premium spaces like the Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall and G-P Atrium

Other additions include improved concession locations, additional restrooms, and various fan amenities

Enel Plaza and grand staircase

Top view of lighthouse and 360-degree stadium connection

View from top of lighthouse

Videoboard from field

Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall from tunnel

Interior Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall view into tunnel

GP Atrium interior

GP Atrium interior

Row of Honor side angle

Jen Ferron, Chief Marketing Officer of Kraft Sports and Entertainment, expressed her excitement about the progress made, stating, “Today marks an exciting next step for everyone at Gillette Stadium, and we are thrilled to showcase the work that began back in January of 2022.” She added, “We look forward to opening the renovated parts of the stadium for the New England Patriots’ regular season home game on September 10, where we will welcome our Season Ticket Members into a space that was carefully redesigned with the fan experience in mind.”

Jim Nolan, Chief Operating Officer of Kraft Sports and Entertainment, emphasized the impact these upgrades will have on the overall fan journey, stating, “Throughout the planning of this project, we worked hard to positively impact every guest that comes to Gillette Stadium.” He highlighted the enhanced food and beverage locations, menu offerings, premium spaces, and the curved-radius video board as elements that will enhance the fan experience.

Gillette Stadium, privately financed by the Kraft Family and opened in 2002, has continuously invested in improvements to enhance the fan-friendly environment. This latest $250 million investment marks the largest renovation since the stadium’s opening, bringing the total investment to over a half a billion dollars.

The renovations include the expansion and reimagining of the Enel Plaza and grand staircase, creating a welcoming entrance for fans. Additionally, the construction of a new iconic 22-story lighthouse, standing 218 feet tall, will serve as a regional beacon and offer a 360-degree observation deck with breathtaking views of Foxborough Center, Boston, and Providence.

The north end zone project will now provide a complete 360-degree connection on all levels of the stadium, connecting the west and east sides. The installation of the country’s largest outdoor curved-radius videoboard, measuring 22,200 square feet, will enhance the event experience for fans, complementing the existing south end videoboard.

Other notable additions include the remodeled Row of Honor, the Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall, and the G-P Atrium, a glass-enclosed, year-round hospitality and function space bridging the East and West Putnam Clubs and the Dell Technologies Suite levels. The lower concourse will also feature new glass-enclosed markets, self-pouring beer kiosks, and improved food options.

The renovations aim to elevate the guest experience and will be unveiled in time for the upcoming football season, offering fans an enhanced environment to enjoy Patriots and Revolution games, as well as future concerts and events.