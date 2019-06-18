PHOTOS: The making of the Springfield 9/11 Monument

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After more than a decade of planning and work, a monument in Riverfront Park will be dedicated to the first responders who gave their lives on September 11, 2001.

The monument includes a 9.5-foot tall I-beam from the World Trade Center, which was donated to the City of Springfield.

“Springfield’s September 11th Monument was designed and created by Salmon Studios in Florence, Massachusetts. Sam Ostroff and his team carefully oversaw every aspect of the monument from the concept to the installation. Every letter of every name was engraved with care and respect. Even the shavings of the beam were saved in reverence to the importance of this symbol of America’s survival and endurance.” Spirit of Springfield

The ceremony will be open to the public and include a reading of the names of the 498 first responders who died in the attack on the Twin Towers. The 9/11 monument will be dedicated on Wednesday starting at 7 p.m.

A portion of the ceremony will also include a blessing of the monument, posting and retiring of the colors, singing of the National Anthem, and a rifle salute.

At the end of the ceremony, two spotlights will light up the monument to cast a silhouette of the Twin Towers on a section of the bronze wall and be surrounded by the names of the hundreds who gave their lives.

You can watch the dedication live on WWLP.com Wednesday night starting at 6:30 p.m.