PHOTOS: Toys for Tots at 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Toys for Tots provides Christmas gifts for thousands of children in western Massachusetts whose families just can’t afford to buy them.
Through December 16, toy donors are welcome to the 22News lobby to bring gifts that children in western Massachusetts will treasure.
Visit our lobby at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee to donate your new, unwrapped toys at any of the dates and time below:
- 12/2 – 12/6: 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- 12/7, 8, 14, and 15: 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- 12/12, 13, and 16: 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The deadline for families in need to sign up for this year’s Toys for Tots was November 16, 2019.
All toy donations stay in western Massachusetts.
