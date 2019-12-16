PHOTOS: Toys for Tots last day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The donations for Toys for Toys continues at 22News until Monday, December 16th at 7 p.m.

Today, December 16th is the final day 22News is collecting toys. Toys are needed for children from all ages from toddlers to teenagers. They should be new and unwrapped.

Toys for Tots each year provide thousands of toys for children all thanks to your generosity.

Because there are many more children in need this year, the U.S. Marines began picking up some toys Friday to begin early deliveries to children through hundreds of social service agencies throughout Western Massachusetts.

To reach this year’s goal of providing toys for the 74,000 children in need, we need your help.

Visit our lobby at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee to donate your new, unwrapped toys

The deadline for families in need to sign up for this year’s Toys for Tots was November 16, 2019.

All toy donations stay in western Massachusetts.

