PHOTOS: Toys for Tots Week 2

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Toys for Tots provides Christmas gifts for thousands of children in western Massachusetts whose families just can’t afford to buy them.

Through December 16, toy donors are welcome to the 22News lobby to bring gifts that children in western Massachusetts will treasure.

WATCH LIVE: Toys for Tots in the 22News lobby

Visit our lobby at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee to donate your new, unwrapped toys at any of the dates and time below:

12/10 and 12/11 : 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

: 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. 12/12 and 12/13: 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday & Sunday 12/14 and 12/15 : 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

: 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Last Day is Monday 12/16: 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The deadline for families in need to sign up for this year’s Toys for Tots was November 16, 2019.

All toy donations stay in western Massachusetts.

