PHOTOS: Western Mass. communities celebrate National Night Out

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – National Night Out is an annual event in communities to build relationships with local police and residents in the neighborhood.

The first Tuesday night in August is National Night Out, several local police departments hosted events to bring together residents and the first responders who help them. Families were able to connect with their neighborhood police, checking out their vehicles and enjoying some games, music, and good food.

Enfield National Night Out

The Enfield Police Department thanks the community for attending their first National Night Out. Demonstrations were conducted by the K-9 unit, drone team, the Enfield Army’s Humvee, along with equipment from Enfield fire and EMS, Shaker Pines fire, and Thompsonville Fire. Festivities included music, refreshments, carnival booth, and face painting.

East Longmeadow National Night Out

The East Longmeadow Police Department thanks the community for attending National Night Out at the East Longmeadow High School. The event was organized by Don Maki, the Director of East Longmeadow Cable Access Television. It featured local vendors, a demonstration of the K-9 Unit, and a flyover by the Massachusetts State Police helicopter.

Palmer National Night Out

The Palmer Fire Department shared several photos of their National Night Out saying it was a success with a great turn out from the community. The weather was perfect Tuesday night.

Pittsfield National Night Out

Police in Pittsfield visited 10 parks Tuesday night to celebrate National Night Out. The first stop was at Clapp Park that surprised families and were excited to see them after they learned they were not on a call. The next stops were at Durant Park, Carrie Bak Park, and Wahconah Park. It was a busy night during a Kingsbread B-ball tournament at Dorothy Amos where police handed out a lot of goody bags. Additional stops included The Common Park, Rotary Park, the Pittsfield Skate Park. Kids at Deming Park joined officers for a group photo at Deming Park and joined a 3-on-3 basketball game. More photos can be found on the department’s Facebook page.

Orange National Night Out

The Orange Police Department notified residents of National Night Out being held in Orange, Athol, Petersham and Royalston. The North Quabbin Community Coalition’s P.A.R.T. Task Force organized the event with refreshments, music, games, K-9s, information and more. K-9 Orka is pictured below at Butterfield Park, and McGruff & Sparky also made an appearance.

Massachusetts State Police visits Sturbridge for National Night Out

State police visited Sturbridge for National Night Out. They say hundreds of citizens joined them on the Sturbridge Common that included vendors, raffles, and a K-9 demonstration. A video was posted of the event below.

Agawam National Night Out

The Agawam Police Department held their National Night Out from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the School St. Park. It included free food, music, and demonstrations by the K-9 Unit, Jaws Of Life and the Massachusetts State Police helicopter.

Chicopee National Night Out

Chicopee held their National Night Out on Monday at Sarah Jane Sherman Park. They were able to provide COVID-19 vaccines, as well as games, music, and food. Chicopee Police Department were joined with members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

If you have any photos from National Night Out, send them to our news department at reportit@wwlp.com.