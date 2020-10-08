PHOTOS: Wind gusts 50-75MPH caused power outages, tree damage throughout western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Communities from Chicopee to Pelham continue to clean up from Wednesday’s damaging severe weather.

Brief but strong storms rolled through western Massachusetts with wind gusts from 50 – 75mph that brought widespread power outages and tree damage to the area. Thursday won’t be as windy, but it will be breezy with gusts occasionally over 30 mph, especially over higher hills. Skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures roughly 10 degrees colder than yesterday as we only reach near 60º today.

The breeze and dry air will bring high brush fire risks today, so make sure you’re disposing of smoking materials appropriately.

  • Power out on Essex St in Ludlow at 5:15 pm
  • My neighbors 20 year old willow tree came down in the storm. Sorry for your loss Jack and Joan.
  • High wind tears at tree in back yard.
  • I was sitting at an outdoor patio area in Northampton, the wind started picking up but there was still spots of sun and it seemed fine. As we were leaving, it suddenly started hailing quarter sized hail and very strong wind and rain. As we got on 91 south, there were multiple trees down in the right lane, more up by the I90 exit as well. I was the passenger in the car so I took some photos
  • Tree down on electric line on North Street in Granby 
  • Hail today with the first wave of thunderstorms
  • Watched the storm roll in over Shelburne and was able to get a pretty cool picture 
  • Rt47 closed between Hadley and S Hadley, wires down and burning. Use Rt116.
  • Storm blew through and ripped up our Gazebo off our deck that was screwed in.
  • The tree in our backyard was struck by lightning and fell.
  • Storm coming over the mountain in Montgomery 
  • storm brought down multiple trees crushing RV, Race Car Hauler, Jeep and Dodge Ram.  Also went through roof of race shop.
  • Driving East on Allen Street, Springfield during today’s storM Two trees down!!
  • West Springfield Rochelle Street
  • 16 South Winthrop St, Chicopee
  • Large tree limb down on parked car on Delmore St in Springfield, off Wilbraham Rd.
  • Greenfield
  • Holyoke end of Gilman St
  • Ludlow
  • Tree across wires in Washington, MA
  • Wilbraham
  • Feeding Hills MA
  • Tree fell in front of Roberta G Doering Agawam
  • Beautiful rainbow after the storm above wingate nursing home in East longmeadow 
