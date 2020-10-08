PHOTOS: Wind gusts 50-75MPH caused power outages, tree damage throughout western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Communities from Chicopee to Pelham continue to clean up from Wednesday’s damaging severe weather.

Brief but strong storms rolled through western Massachusetts with wind gusts from 50 – 75mph that brought widespread power outages and tree damage to the area. Thursday won’t be as windy, but it will be breezy with gusts occasionally over 30 mph, especially over higher hills. Skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures roughly 10 degrees colder than yesterday as we only reach near 60º today.

The breeze and dry air will bring high brush fire risks today, so make sure you’re disposing of smoking materials appropriately.