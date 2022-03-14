SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – March 14th, it’s Pi Day! A day to celebrate mathematics and sweet treats.

Pi Day was officially established as the International Day of Mathematics in 2019, but the earliest celebration was in 1988 in San Francisco.

Pi is a mathematical constant that describes the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. For any circle, the distance around the edge is just a little more than three times the distance across or just about 3.14.

Pi is an irrational number meaning it is a decimal with no end and no repeating pattern. If you have an application for MIT, watch the website Monday the University always posts applicant decisions on Pi Day.

Square One in Springfield will celebrate Pi Day with an event introducing its young students to math with a sweet twist. Students there will celebrate the day with a reading of Dr. Seuss’ “Happy Pi Day to You” complete with personal pies from the Table Talk Pie Company.

“Introducing preschoolers to academics should always be based on something playful,” says Maria Bedard, Vice President of Early Education & Care for Square One. “And, what could be more fun than learning through Dr. Suess and delicious pie?”