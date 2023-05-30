BOSTON (WWLP) – Emergency crews were called to Boston’s Deer Island on Monday after part of a wind turbine blade flew off.

Officials say that the turbine had not even been operating for the last 13 months because of a ball bearing issue, but then it started spinning on its own Monday morning.

Witnesses say they watched as the wind turbine suddenly started spinning out of control and then a piece of a blade came flying off of the 100-foot tower.

Officials say that there are no operational issues or damage to the treatment facility, and no one was injured.