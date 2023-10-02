GILFORD, NH. (WWLP) – The pilot of a plane that crashed into New Hampshire’s Lake Winnipesaukee has died.

The plane crashed into the water at around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department confirmed that a body had been recovered from the lake around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The pilot was the only person on board. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are now investigating the cause of the crash.