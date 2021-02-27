Pioneer Valley Jewish Film Festival continues online

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Going virtual this year hasn’t stopped the Pioneer Valley Jewish film festival.

Festival director and Springfield Jewish Community Center Chief Operating Officer, Deb Krivoy told 22News that the numbers have been very positive despite the pandemic.

“We’re reaching more than sixteen hundred households across western Massachusetts and that translates to over 2,500 people enjoying the movies,” Kirvoy said. “The sheer interest on the part of the community to connect. They’re looking for ways to engage. It’s been a wonderful, wonderful surprise which is really really good.”

Krivoy said that there are still many great films that haven’t been shown yet. The festival runs through March 22. To register, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today