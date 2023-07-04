(WWLP) – The picturesque Pioneer Valley region has been recognized as one of the “most underrated destinations in the USA” by CNN Travel.

An accolade that shines a spotlight on the scenic beauty, vibrant culture, and unique hidden experiences that await visitors in this hidden gem of New England.

CNN Travel’s recent article titled “25 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” highlights lesser-known but equally captivating locations across the country that are often overlooked by travelers. Pioneer Valley, caught the attention of travel enthusiasts with its breathtaking landscapes, rich history, and diverse array of attractions.

Renowned for its stunning natural beauty, the region boasts rolling hills, meandering rivers, and vibrant autumn foliage, attracting visitors from far and wide to witness the spectacular display of colors. From scenic drives along the Mohawk Trail to outdoor adventures in the Mount Holyoke Range State Park, nature lovers will find endless opportunities to explore and immerse themselves in the region’s abundant natural wonders.

Beyond its picturesque landscapes, the Pioneer Valley is home to a thriving arts and culture scene. The vibrant city of Northampton is renowned for its eclectic mix of galleries, theaters, and live music venues. The Five Colleges Consortium, comprising Amherst College, Smith College, Hampshire College, Mount Holyoke College, and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, infuses the area with youthful energy and intellectual pursuits.

CNN’s Joe Yogerst, writer of the article, includes Northampton as well, “One-off shops, restaurants and the LGBTQ scene make Northampton worth a visit.” Yogerst also adding that the City of Northampton is one of Massachusetts’ overlooked charms.

Moreover, the Pioneer Valley is a food lover’s paradise, with a thriving farm-to-table movement and a wealth of local culinary delights. From apple orchards and maple syrup farms to award-winning breweries and farm stands brimming with fresh produce, the region offers a delectable taste of authentic New England flavors.

Lastly, history enthusiasts can delve into the region’s rich past by visiting the historic towns of Deerfield and Old Sturbridge Village. These living history museums offer a glimpse into colonial life, complete with meticulously preserved buildings, costumed interpreters, and interactive exhibits.

While many tourists will flock to parts such as Cape Cod and Boston during the summer, western Massachusetts remains a wonderland of opportunity for a plethora of summertime activities, and the Pioneer Valley encompasses all of it’s charm and history, making it one of the most underrated regions in the nation.