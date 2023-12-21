SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Aspiring artists in South Hadley were in the spotlight this Thursday evening, for an opportunity to display some of their artwork.

The Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter Public School hosted “A Winter Visual Arts Showcase”. The school’s Main Stage Theatre transformed into an art gallery.

It featured first-semester work from the Visual Arts and Technical Theater Department. 22News spoke with the director, Martin Bridge about why it’s important for young people to learn about the meaning of art.

“Art and creation is often a solitary activity and its great for the students to be able to get their work in front of an audience and see them interact with it,” said Bridge. “It builds a variety of skills…tools to explore our relationship with the world around us and inside ourselves.”

The artwork along with other raffle items were for sale Thursday night. The proceeds will benefit the charter public school’s visual arts department.

