EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working on repairs to the pipeline in East Longmeadow and will close a portion of the rail trail for two weeks.

According to the Town of East Longmeadow Public Works, the contractor for Buckeye Pipeline will be performing repairs to the high-pressure pipeline located adjacent to the bike path. A portion of the rail trail in the area of Denslow Road, including the parking lot, will be closed to the public.

The work is expected to take approximately two weeks.