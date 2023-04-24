EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP)– A section of a rail trail in East Longmeadow will be closed due to repairs to a nearby high-pressure pipeline.

The East Longmeadow Department of Public Works (DPW) issued a notice saying that beginning Tuesday, the contractor for Buckeye Pipeline will be working on a pipeline located adjacent to the bike path.

The work area is located 1,500 feet southerly from Maple Street and 1,800 feet northerly from Chestnut Street. Because of the possibility of danger working with the pressurized line, the town made the decision to close the trail at that location for four days beginning on Tuesday.

Residents or anyone using the trail that has questions can contact the DPW at 413-525-5400 extension 1203.