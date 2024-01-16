CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This winter storm is causing a lot of snow days at schools throughout western Massachusetts on Tuesday, so what can you do on this day off?
A snow day is a perfect time to find some new fun snow activities that can create more quality time with the whole family. Sledding is a great way to spend a snow day, as you can create ramps in your backyard or find a big hill in your local community.
Hilltown Families has created a list of some places where you can go sledding in western Massachusetts:
- Frog Hill in Grenville Park– Ware
- Mary Lynch Elementary School– Springfield
- Brayton Elementary School– North Adams
- Osceola Park– Pittsfield
- Smith College– Northampton- It is recommended to take Route 66 going to Westhampton, and the hill is near the old State Hospital, on the right side heading West.
- Southwick High School– Southwick
- East Mountain Country Club– Westfield
- Beacon Field– Greenfield
- Holyoke Community College– Holyoke
- Stop N Shop- Belchertown- Hill behind Stop n Shop off of Route 9- turn onto George Hannum Road and go straight. Vere right after going under the little bridge and the hill is on the right.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 7 p.m. Tuesday for snow with accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in portions of Massachusetts.
