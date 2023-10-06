CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The long holiday weekend has officially kicked off for many, and it’s a time when thousands plan to travel all over New England for fall festivities.

The long holiday weekend is finally here this fall, and many western Massachusetts residents are making plans. “The leaves are not quite changing yet but we want to do pumpkins soon,” said Allison Berger of Agawam. “We also having a wedding this weekend! So its a busy weekend.”

This holiday is a also a busy time for travel, as leaf-peepers flock to the northeast and travelers across New England take advantage of the cooling weather. AAA travel experts say leave as early as possible and give yourself additional time to reach your destination. Traffic volumes peak in the late mornings, so the sooner the better.

Travel experts also say plan your trip accordingly as rain is forecasted for a part of the weekend. 22News Storm Team Meteorologist, Adam Strzempko, says the unseasonal weather has had an impact on the foliage, “Well, we are seeing some color across western Massachusetts, especially out in the Berkshires and Franklin County. But we are really not quite at peak yet. It’s probably another two weeks before we start seeing peak color.”

AAA says that wet leaves can reduce traction, similar to driving on ice. If you’re driving on a leaf-covered road, increase your following distance by lifting your foot off the accelerator to slow down.

October is also ‘Car Care Month’ and now is the perfect time to give your vehicle a seasonal checkup.