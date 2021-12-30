Plan ahead: Have a designated driver to avoid drinking and driving

(WWLP) – If you’re celebrating New Year’s Eve Friday, 22News is reminding you to always remember to plan ahead and have a sober driver take you home.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says if you’re the designated driver, it’s important to not drink alcohol. If you’re hosting a gathering, make sure everyone has a sober ride home.

22News spoke with Edward Der Sarkis, the owner of Deluxe Limousine Service in Agawam. He said they are open 24/7 and will provide services to anyone in need of a safe ride home on New Year’s Eve.

“If anybody is impaired, please give us a call. We can make arrangements for them to be picked up and brought to their destination without needing to call a cab,” Der Sarkis said.

Remember, always wear your seatbelt and call 911 if you see a drunk driver.