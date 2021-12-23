Plan extra time to travel this holiday weekend

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Millions of people are expected to travel for the holidays Thursday, so be prepared for busy roads and airports.

Bradley International Airport says they expect near pre-pandemic travel volumes for the upcoming holidays, but Thursday morning wasn’t too bad. The check-in lines were longer than TSA lines, even during peak travel times.

Taryn Stevens, a holiday traveler told 22News, “I love to fly so it’s normal to me and it doesn’t seem too busy yet.”

According to AAA, around six million people are expected to fly for the holidays. TSA says don’t forget to pack your patience because even though lines in Bradley weren’t bad Thursday morning, lines at airports around the country are long and TSA has had multiple days of screening over two million people at airports in the U.S.

According to AAA, the busiest travel days are December 23rd and January 3rd, but luckily for travelers at Bradley International Airport, the TSA line was quiet all morning.

“What do you think about there being no lines this morning?”

“Shocked. Shocked. I figured there would be but of course everyone is talking about airports being so busy and roads. I’m kind of glad I’m flying, I don’t have to drive,” said Patricia Labissoniere.

The CDC is recommending only fully vaccinated people travel this holiday season. To keep passengers safe, everyone two years and older are required to wear a mask inside an airport and on the plane.

“I’m fine with the masks. We’ve all gotten so used to it, you know,” added Labissoniere.

Public health officials recommend getting tested before traveling for the holidays, there is a testing site near baggage claim at Bradley open seven days a week.