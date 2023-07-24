WEST TISBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – Another small plane crashed near Martha’s Vineyard Airport on Sunday.

According to the West Tisbury Police Department, at approximately 10:54 a.m. officers from the West Tisbury and Edgartown Police Departments along with Fire, EMS, and Airport Operations were sent to a report of an aircraft down.

Officers found a single-engine Arnold Volksplane VP-1 with one person on board. The pilot contacted air traffic control and declared an emergency two miles east of the airport.

The plane lost altitude while the pilot tried to make it to the runway. The pilot was uninjured from the crash.