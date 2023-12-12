WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – If you’re looking to plan a vacation next year, Breeze Airways announced two new flight destinations.

The nonstop flights from Bradley International Airport to Orlando International Airport launch on May 29, 2024, with one-way tickets starting at $59. Breeze Airways will operate three flights a week to this destination

In addition, Breeze Airways will offer service between Bradley Airport and John-Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California. Flights will operate five times a week beginning in May which includes one stop however, passengers will not have to switch plans. Fares also start at $59 for one-way tickets.

Additional nonstop Breeze Airways flights from Bradley International Airport include:

Charleston, SC

Columbus, OH

Fort Myers, FL

Jacksonville, FL

Las Vegas, NV

Phoenix, AZ

Raleigh-Durham, NC

Richmond, VA

Sarasota, FL

Tampa, FL

Vero Beach, FL

“We appreciate Breeze’s continued partnership in bringing low-fares and so many convenient travel options to Bradley International Airport passengers,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director. “The new nonstop to Orlando and BreezeThru to Santa Ana are terrific additions to the airline’s growing footprint at the airport.”

“Breeze has served Bradley International Airport since our very first day of operations and Hartford was one of our first few bases of operations,” said Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey. “These two new routes to Orlando and Orange County will connect our guests with two great family friendly destinations – and access to both Disney parks.”