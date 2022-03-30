HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A local nursery uses ice during frigid spring temperatures to protect new growth on their plants and trees.

A 22News viewer, Linda Hannum, sent photos and video from Wanczyk Evergreen Nursery located at 166 Russell Street in Hadley Tuesday of ice-covered plants. The ice is intentionally on the plants to protect the buds in cold weather.

Courtesy: Linda Hannum

According to a Facebook post from Wanczyk Evergreen Nursery, the sprinklers were turned on overnight to coat the plats with a layer of ice. It adds protection to the newly emerging leaf buds and swelling flower buds. The ice acts as insulation, when it melts it “uses” heat/energy, and when water freezes, it releases heat/energy.

The nursery is open all year round. They offer fruit trees, including apple, pear, plum, and more. Shrubs, perennials, and spring bulbs are available to start planning your garden.

Tuesday’s morning temperatures were in the teens with highs in the mid 30s to 40s. Wednesday’s morning temperatures were in the 20s with highs reaching the mid 40s and 50 degrees