Plastic bag regulations vary in Massachusetts

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Regulations on plastic bags vary on a town-by-town basis in Massachusetts. In some communities, you can still get a plastic shopping bag, in others, you can only get paper.

There’s no law in Massachusetts that bans the use of plastic bags, it’s ultimately up to the city, town or place of business. State leaders for years have been trying to get rid of them everywhere just like our neighbors in Connecticut.

A number of proposals to phase out single-use plastic bags in Massachusetts convenience stores and supermarkets have been made in recent years. Most shoppers now use reusable bags because many communities have banned plastic and that number is growing.

As of October, 145 Massachusetts cities and towns, representing over 4 million people regulate single-use plastic shopping bags: In western Massachusetts that includes places like Amherst, Easthampton, Greenfield, Longmeadow, Northampton and Springfield.

In Agawam, Geissler’s still allows single use plastic bags and people are using them. Agawam is one town that doesn’t have a ban on plastic. Unlike other businesses, Geissler’s doesn’t charge anything for them.

“Sometimes I use plastic, sometimes I use paper. I know every year they are going to get a little stricter with that. Maybe in another 5 years every place will have paper bags.” Norman McCannon of Agawam

Connecticut has a ban on plastic shopping bags no matter what store you visit and many charge 10 cents for paper. It depends on what store you visit, Big Y stores got rid of all their plastic no matter the city or town.