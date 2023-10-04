CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot continues to grow with a grand prize of $1.2 billion on the line for Wednesday night’s drawing.

Confidence is high for new and experienced lottery players all over the country looking to cash in on the nationwide Powerball prize.

The good news, regardless of how many are playing, your odds of winning are just the same. One in 292.2 million for the grand prize, that’s matching all five numbers and the red Powerball. And one in 29.2 to win any prize, the lowest being $4 for matching just the Powerball.

The grand prize can be paid out in annual payments or one lump sum of $551 million. Whether the winner opts for annual payments or a lump sum, the winnings are still subject to federal taxes. In Massachusetts, unlike some other nearby states, it’s also subject to state taxes.

The IRS will take 24% of your payout up-front and get the rest on your April tax filing. If your prize puts you in the top tax bracket they’ll take 37 percent total.

Come tax time, Massachusetts also takes its 5% share. The only New England state to do better is New Hampshire at zero. No need to load up the car and head across the state line, though. Lottery winnings are typically taxed in the winners’ state of residence. Down the line, Massachusetts will tax any interest you earn off the money at another five percent.