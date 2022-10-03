HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the winter season not too far ahead, plowing companies are already taking action by increasing their staffing.

“We’re just under 50 people, in a snow storm we roll about 25 vehicles in different directions, taking care of snow-related stuff,” said Bill Golaski, General Manager of G&H Landscaping.

22News found out about the preparations being made by G&H landscaping and what steps are being taken to ensure their readiness. “One of the big things we try to do is put our equipment away in the spring so that it’s in good shape before we put it out for the season. Last several years we have had a lot of early storms, so if you prepare your stuff just before the season, you may not be ready for that early storm,” explained Golaski.

Those hired and continue to be either by commercialized companies or MassDOT will require a Commercial Driver’s License or CDL to drive a vehicle that’s more than 26,000 pounds. They will also need to pass both a medical exam and a road test. Golaski says that when they sign on, they offer bonuses and a salary between $25 to $30 an hour to attract more drivers.

This winter, residents can rest assured that their roads will be maintained as the amount of plow drivers increases.