CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With many hoping to spend some time outdoors this weekend, it’s important to note that poison ivy plants are still alive and well, and have grown due recent rainfall.

Poison ivy is a three-leaved plant that can appear shiny and turns a vibrant, red color in the fall. The general rule of thumb for avoiding contact with poison ivy is, “leaves of three, leave them be.”

It has various forms, from plants, to shrubs and ivy-like vines. To treat exposure, it’s important to wash skin and anything else that may have come in contact with the plant.