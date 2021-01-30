Polar Vortex to blame for frigid temperatures

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The ‘Polar Vortex’ is at blame for the frigid weather during the last week in January.

Western Massachusetts went into a deep freeze. Part of the reason for the big chill is a dip in the Polar Vortex.

The Polar Vortex is not something new. Put simply, it is a large area of low pressure that sits over both poles, the north and south. Vortex refers to the counterclockwise circulation of air, that when strong, keeps cold, arctic air over the poles.

But, when the polar vortex weakens, it becomes more unstable, and can allow that arctic air to dip southward into the United States with the help of the jet stream. It’s nothing to be fearful for, it just means temperatures will be dipping well below average for a short period of time.