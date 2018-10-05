Police called after umbrella was mistaken for gun at Campus Plaza in Hadley
HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) - Police swarmed Campus Plaza in Hadley Wednesday after someone mistook a man's umbrella for a shotgun.
Hadley Police posted on Facebook to explain the "large-scale police response" at the plaza.
They said they received a call from a business inside of the plaza about a man who was carrying what appeared to be a shotgun or rifle "slung over their shoulder."
Joanne Sheremeta who was working in the plaza when the police arrived said she's never seen a response like that.
"Somebody said that the cops went into the TJ Maxx with their guns drawn, and everyone was just kind of watching it and didn't know what was happening," Sheremeta told 22News.
Hadley Police told 22News they located the man right away... and the weapon? Well, it ended up being a "long umbrella in a black cover."
