Police collect unused prescription drugs at drop off locations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For several years now it’s become popular to get rid of our unwanted medications. Most of us wait until drug deposit events in our communities, sponsored by the DEA, the Drug Enforcement Agency, however, it’s no longer necessary to wait for an organized event.

Every year we respond to the call and bring boxes filled with old prescription drugs to locations throughout western Massachusetts. We do this to keep our outdated medication out of the hands of family members too young or too foolish to comprehend the danger to them.



But there’s no need to wait weeks and even months to clean out your medicine cabinet. Not when immediate disposal is as conveniently close as the front lobby of your police department.

Officers in charge of this public convenience told 22News, the boxes are specifically designed to hold all types of prescription bottles. The police are gratified that people come in all hours of the day or night to deposit their outdated prescription drugs. They have a sense of urgency, Police tell 22News, that’s what they’re there for, to make certain we don’t keep drugs that are a danger to young people or could be stolen one second longer than they have to be.

While many take advantage of this service, Police departments in the Pioneer Valley hope more people take advantage of the service being offered.