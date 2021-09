SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to a statement by Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Monday marks the 75th anniversary of the death of Officer Raymond Moriarty.

Moriarty died on September 20th, 1964 when he was hit by a vehicle while on duty. At that point, Moriarty had been an officer with the Springfield Police Department for four years.

Officer Moriarty was 30 years old at the time of his passing.