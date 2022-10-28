RICHFIELD SPRINGS N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are still searching for the missing kayaker, 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield, Mass., and are asking the public for any information they may have regarding the incident.

Mayock was last seen on the Canadarago Lake Boat Launch on October 22nd. Investigators are asking the public who live or have businesses in the area or on State Highway 28 to review any surveillance footage they have between 9:00 am to 8:00 pm on the 22nd of October for the white kayak shown in the images below.

Please get in touch with the New York State Police at 607-561-7400 with any findings. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.