BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police will resume their search Tuesday for a missing woman in Brookfield.

Brittany Tee of Brookfield was last seen leaving her residence on January 10th around 8:30 p.m., according to the Brookfield Police Department. Brittany was last seen wearing a black winter coat, hoodie, jeans, and work boots. Brittany is 5’6″ tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe she disappeared near Lewis Field after being spotted walking away from her main street home. Brittany’s sister, Bethany Tee, says it is not like her to just leave without telling someone where she is.

State Police said, weather permitting, they plan to search bodies of water near the area where Brittany was last seen on Main Street. Their search over the weekend covered some 250 acres of land but no evidence of Brittany’s whereabouts was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line that was set up at 508-453-7589.