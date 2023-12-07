SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is adding additional patrols to school bus stops to enforce traffic laws.

Beginning next week, officers with the Traffic and Ordinance Units will be conducting additional traffic enforcement at and around school bus stops in the morning for pickup and in the afternoon at drop-off, according to the Springfield Police.

For several weeks, patrols will monitor drivers in and around school bus stops to ensure the safety of students on the roadway. It is against the law to to pass a school bus while the stop arm is extended, and the red lights are flashing.

A bus with its yellow lights engaged means that the bus is slowing down ahead to stop. Drivers are urged to slow down due to children in the area, possibly out of sight, preparing to cross the street to get to the bus.

The Massachusetts fine for illegally passing a school bus is a maximum of $200 and repeat offenders may have their licenses suspended.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood stated, “Our Traffic and Ordinance Units will be increasing our visibility at school bus stops in the next few weeks. We have had several reports of drivers ignoring the flashing red stop sign on buses and speeding by as children are getting on and off the school bus. This creates a dangerous situation for parents and their children. We need drivers to slow down, get off their phones and stop when buses are picking up or dropping off children.”

For parents, remind your students to wait at least 10 feet back from the road, and 10 feet from the bus. Ten feet is about five big steps.

Children should wait until the bus has come to a complete stop and always cross in front of the school bus- never behind. Children should also make eye contact with the driver before crossing the street, and keep that 10 feet of distance.