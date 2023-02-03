SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Several departments are investigating after a tree fell on a vehicle on Feeding Hills Road / Route 57 in Southwick Friday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, shortly after 12 p.m. MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction, Crime Scene, and detective units were called to assist Southwick Police after a tree fell onto a motor vehicle on Feeding Hills Road.

A portion of Feeding Hills Road is closed at Foster Road.

No further information is being released by state police at this time. 22News contacted Southwick Police are waiting to hear back. This story will be updated as soon as additional information is released.