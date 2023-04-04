CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Chicopee released their review for the month of March.

There were a total of 72 people arrested in Chicopee for the month of March. According to the Chicopee Police Department, officers assisted with 147 crashes in the city, 970 citations were issued, and 511 reports were taken.

The department received 7,293 calls for service.

In February 7,208 calls were made for service, 457 reports were taken, and 497 citations were issued. Police assisted with 105 crashes in the city. There were a total of 48 arrested according to a Facebook post by the Chicopee Police Department.