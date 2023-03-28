SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau is looking for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old runaway.

According to the Springfield Police Department on Facebook, 15-year-old Jaynia Johnson left her home on Johnson Street around 6 p.m. Monday. She is described as approximately 5’1’’ tall, 120 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a nose ring. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans and red Ugg boots.

Police say she maybe in the area of Sturbridge Street in Holyoke.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the Youth Aide Bureau 413-787-6360, or te police non-emergency number 413-787-6300.