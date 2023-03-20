SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are looking for the public’s help in locating the birth mother of a baby found abandoned.

According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the newborn baby boy was found wrapped in blankets in a car seat outside a home on Entrybrook Drive. He was likely abandoned between 9 p.m. Friday and 12:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

Photo sent to 22News from Juliannys Aviles

The newborn was taken to Baystate Medical Center and has made a positive recovery.

The police are asking residents on or in the area of Entrybrook Drive to check cameras that could be suspicious over the past week. If you do find something, call the Springfield Police Detectives at 413-787-6355.

If you have any information about the mother, who may be in need of medical attention, are asked to contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355, or anonymously Text-A-Tip. to CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.

Baby Safe Haven

The Safe Haven Act of Massachusetts (2004) allows a parent to legally surrender newborn infants 7 days old or younger at a hospital, police station, or manned fire station without facing criminal prosecution.