WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Several photos were found and turned in to police at Bradley International Airport.

On Sunday, June 4th, a Connecticut State Trooper was approached by a Good Samaritan at around 8:30 p.m. while on patrol in the parking garage at Bradley International Airport. The person told the Trooper that they found several loose photos.

Do you recognize anyone in these photos?

Connecticut State Police-Troop H Hartford

If these are your photos or know who they belong to, contact the Connecticut State Police at Bradley International Airport at 860-292-7400 and reference case #2300228794.